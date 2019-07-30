Expel MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from BJP: Swati Maliwal to PM

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, demanding the expulsion of rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.The letter was also addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president J P Nadda. Maliwal also sought time from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to raise the important issues of better treatment of the 19-year-old woman, safety of her family and adequate compensation.Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year for allegedly raping a minor girl at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.The jailed MLA and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the car in which the 19-year-old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim's aunts were killed, while she and her advocate were critically injured.Maliwal on Tuesday again visited the survivor in hospital and spoke to doctors and medical experts. After confirmation from experts that the woman could be airlifted, she reiterated her demand for airlifting her to Delhi for treatment. She also demanded that the hospital release an hourly medical bulletin on the condition of the woman and her lawyer as they continue to be in extremely critical. In her letter, Maliwal alleged that the demand to sack Sengar had so far fallen on deaf ears."Just because the victim and her family dared to report the crime of an MLA belonging to the ruling party, the BJP, she was ravaged by him and her entire family was destroyed. The lawyer who stood by her and tried to support her is presently in a condition worse than the girl," the DCW chief alleged.The most shocking aspect of the case was that despite mounting evidence against the MLA, he continued to be in power and enjoy unadulterated clout over the police, jail, hospital authorities and the entire UP administration, she claimed.Maliwal alleged that the BJP's patronage had enabled Sengar to "unabashedly ravage the lives of the rape victim and her family".She said the "dignity of a woman is far more important than a rogue, criminal MLA" and she hoped steps will be taken for Sengar's immediate removal from both the UP Assembly and the BJP.Amid growing clamour for Sengar's expulsion, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said earlier on Tuesday that the party had suspended the four-time MLA from Bangermau long ago.The Unnao rape case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Adityanath's residence. The victim's family has filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind Sunday's car crash. PTI SLB AAR