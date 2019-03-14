Expelled BJD MLA Damodar Rout joins BJP

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Damodar Rout, an MLA in the Odisha Assembly and former minister in the BJD government, on Thursday joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently removed him from his cabinet and later expelled him from the BJD.Rout joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary and in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh.Rout said he would work for the ouster of the Patnaik government in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.Pradhan said his joining the BJP will strengthen the party in the state.Rout had been a minister in all the four governments headed by Patnaik and was seen to be close to him before falling out with the BJD president.He is the second BJD bigwig to switch over to the saffron camp. Recently, Bijayant Panda also joined the BJP. PTI KR NAB NAB SOMSOM