New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra joined the BJP here on Tuesday.Hazra had won the 2014 election from Bolpur in West Bengal.He joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.The TMC leadership had expelled the Bolpur MP for anti-party activities on January 9. PTI JTR ANBANB