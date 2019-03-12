Expelled TMC MP Hazra, 2 sitting MLAs from Bengal join BJP

(Eds: Adding Mamata Banerjee's quote) New Delhi/Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra along with two sitting legislators from West Bengal joined the BJP here on Tuesday.Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee dubbed them as "traitors".Hazra had won the 2014 election from Bolpur in West Bengal.He joined the BJP at its headquarters here in the presence of party general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior leader Mukul Roy.The TMC leadership had expelled the Bolpur MP for anti-party activities on January 9.Bgada legislator Dulal Chandra Bar of the Congress and Habibpur MLA Khagen Murmu of the CPI(M) also joined the BJP.Besides these three leaders, various members of a minority community from Bengal also joined the BJP.Banerjee said some "traitors" are joining the BJP and they would get a befitting reply from the people."The BJP does not have people to contest polls. So they are begging door to door with an appeal to contest elections on their tickets. One of the traitors (Mukul Roy) had joined them and now they are inducting all the traitors," she said in Kolkata.Attacking Banerjee, Roy earlier claimed that there is a wave against her in the state and several other TMC leaders are expected to join the BJP."There is a complete constitutional break down in the state under Chief Minister Banerjee and many leaders are leaving her party. They will switch over to the BJP in the interest of West Bengal," he claimed. PTI JTR KR PNT ANB NN DIVDIV