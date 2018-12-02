Expenditure incurred on books, uniforms of children with disabilities will be reimbursed:HRD

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The HRD Ministry has given directions to all the schools in the country that expenditure incurred on books, uniforms and transport of children with disabilities would be reimbursed, Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh said.Speaking at an award ceremony organised by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People and Mindtree, Singh said there are about 12 million people with disability and just one per cent go to schools."Specially challenged people just do not need courtesy and compassion, but real empowerment which would come through education. How to ensure it is a big challenge," he said at the Helen Keller Awards 2018. Singh said the directions have been issued to "all the schools in the country that all the expenditure incurred on books, uniform and transport will be reimbursed by the government".He also said that the girl child will be given Rs 200 per month.The government from this academic session has also issued directions that there will minimum 5 per cent admission in all educational bodies, he added."It is one of the top most priority for this government to make sure that the rights of specially challenged people are ensured," he said.He also said for helping people with disabilities there is a need to not only supporters but also ambassadors fighting for the rights of the disabled people. PTI UZM KJ