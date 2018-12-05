Experience Dubai's Must-See Attraction: The 'IMAGINE' Show

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Exclusive World Record Breaking attraction at Dubai Festival City is fast becoming one of the must-visit destinations for tourists from India this festive season Dubai has fast become one of the most popular destinations for tourists from India to visit while on vacation, whether it is for a short weekend getaway or a long holiday away from home. According to Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), India contributed the most tourists to visit Dubai between January and March 2018 with 617,000 visitors, a 7% year-on-year growth. More and more holiday-goers are keen to take advantage of all that Dubai has to offer, including world-class shopping and one-of-a-kind experiences designed to appeal to the 15 million tourists that visit from all over the globe each year. There is one attraction in particular that is causing a stir amongst tourists and has been building a reputation as one of the best family nights out in Dubai. Just minutes from the airport, Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, is home to IMAGINE, a two-time record-breaking attraction that plays a unique water, laser, and light show that displays daily on the iconic, Festival Bay. Since its launch in 2016, it has become one of the must-see attractions on the tourist trail, commanding up to 18,000 spectators in one evening."IMAGINE is a one-of-a-kind attraction that isn't available to see anywhere else in the world. We are extremely pleased to welcome tourists travelling to Dubai from India, especially as the festival season kicks-off. This truly is a unique entertainment experience for the whole family," said Steven Cleaver, Director, Shopping Centres Dubai, Al-Futtaim Malls.IMAGINE transforms Festival Bay with its cutting edge multi-media technology, boasting the largest water screen projection and the largest permanent projection mapping in the world. A Guinness World Records breaker, it features the latest entertainment technology in water, pyrotechnics, lasers, lights and dramatic effects. This unique sensory experience harnesses the power of light, water, and fire, combined with giant aqua screens, 30 fountains and surround sound to connect with audiences and produce a show like never seen before.The daily shows are free-to-attend all year round and shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the waterfront dining that lines Festival Bay and offers patrons some of the best views of IMAGINE and Dubai's city lights beyond.Cleaver continued, "Dubai Festival City Mall is not only one of the major shopping locations in Dubai, but it is also one of the city's newest experiential destinations. From exclusive shows like IMAGINE, to exceptional restaurants and the latest in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, we offer something for everyone looking to enjoy a day out in the city."Set on the historic Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City Mall is home to more than 400 outlets, including Dubai's only IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, TopShop, Coach, DKNY, Kate Spade and for the first time in the Middle East, luxury Singaporean department store, Robinsons. For an iconic waterfront dining experience on Festival Bay, there are 56 restaurants and cafs, the largest Food Court in Dubai and first-to-market dining concepts such as traditional Emirati restaurant Al Fanar, Turkish Village, Sugar Factory, Cheesecake Factory, Tortilla, California Pizza Kitchen and the Middle East's only Hard Rock Caf. The entertainment venue offers a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinemas with 4D IMAX, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre and Fabyland, complementing the global attraction IMAGINE.About Dubai Festival City Dubai Festival City is an established mixed-use destination developed by Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate that has been designed to capture the cosmopolitan and rich spirit of Dubai. Featuring alongside a 3.3-kilometre creek, Dubai Festival City is a fully integrated mega project which has been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential (Marsa Plaza, Al Badia Residences and Al Badia Hillside) and commercial space and educational institutions, and a family-friendly sports and social destination, Al Areesh Club.Within Dubai Festival City sits the landmark 2.5 million sq. ft. urban retail destination, Dubai Festival City Mall - home to Guinness World Records holder and cutting-edge daily attraction, IMAGINE as well as IKEA and the only Hard Rock Caf in the Middle East. The mall also offers almost 400 world class retailers, 75 restaurants - many of which feature waterfront dining and some of Dubai's most photographed sunset vistas.Additionally, Dubai Festival City also encompasses two five-star hotels - Intercontinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City - to fully complement the signature retail, leisure and entertainment proposition.For more information on Dubai Festival City, please visit http://www.dubaifestivalcity.com/