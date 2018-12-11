Experience Innovative Pharma Manufacturing by ACG at PMEC - 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --At PMEC this year, ACG is Absolutely Committed to creating an innovative and engaging Pharma Manufacturing experience for visitors to PMEC. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640402/ACG_Logo.jpg )Following last year's success at PMEC, this year ACG has created unique Experience zones for its visitors for its wide range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering & Inspection solutions. Through the zones, the visitors will witness the synergies created amongst the four businesses and the many benefits of integrated manufacturing.At the Experience Capsules Zone, visitors will witness a wide range of ACG capsules with a new name ACGCaps including traditional capsules range- ACGCaps GR, capsules for clinical trials - ACGCaps GC and the new Next-Gen HPMC ACGCaps H+ capsules.At the Experience Films & Foils Zone, visitors will see on display a spectrum of solutions that provide effective high and ultra-high barrier properties like Ultrasafe, Aclar Laminates, Suppose, Alukbliss, CR/SF Foils, Alumlid, Alumpack and many more.Underlining ACG's commitment towards the fight against counterfeit medicines will be an Experience Anti-counterfeit Zone- an interactive 'spot the fake' zone where customers will see a range of ACG's anti-counterfeit initiatives. The zone will have on display anti-counterfeit measures for capsules, tablets, blister packaging and final packagingMoving next will be the Experience Processing Zone highlighting ACG Engineering's end-to-end capabilities for tablets and capsules manufacturing processes. The showstopper of this zone will be the prestigious Red Dot award 2018 winner Accura 200FF- a high-Speed, high-Accuracy Automatic 100% Capsule Checkweigher. Engineering's state-of-the-art granulation machines, high-speed tableting machine- Protab 700 and high-performance capsule-filling machine- ZRO 200T will also be on display at the Processing zone.At the Experience Packaging Zone, visitors will experience efficient Pharma Packaging by integrating high-precision Inspection technologies with state-of-the-art packaging machines and packaging technologies with products like integrated blister packaging machines and cartoning machines- B MAX and Vektor, VeriShield CS17- a carton serialization machine for online print, inspect & reject with tamper labelling, VeriShield CA31 and VeriShield CA41for immediate aggregation and label printing.The show-stealer at the exhibition will be the Experience Virtual Reality Zone with 'Capsules Dream Ride' in 4D. Through this VR Zone, ACG will offer its customers a chance to experience end-to-end capsules and tablet manufacturing with virtual reality technology.Peter Neve, Chief Marketing Officer at ACG, said, "We are working hard this year to make PMEC an Experience-driven showcase for ACG's product range. Drawing strength from the fact that ACG is the only supplier offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry globally, the zones have been designed carefully in such a way that the customers will witness the synergies that are brought about across ACG's all four businesses." Visit us at PMEC India Hall no 9, Booth 9.C04 and get a chance to win a Harley Davidson. About ACG The ACG Group is the only supplier in the world offering integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing. ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with over 4,500 employees around the world. Its customer-centric approach has won the company many loyal, satisfied customers and partners, by nurturing relationships with dignity and transparency.Source: ACG Group PWRPWR