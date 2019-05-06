Experience Nature in Full Bloom at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A wild garden of exquisite multi-coloured flowers and trees, gigantic floral installations, miniature bonsai beauties and rare shola wood flowersMumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)The Spring-Summer season heralds fresh blossoms and vibrant colours, and Phoenix Marketcity dips into natures palette to transform itself into a bountiful, floral universe. Their constant endeavour to patronise the arts has resulted in Bloom City, a mall transformed into a magical garden of wild flowers, rare blossoms, bonsai, sacred trees, magnificent, neck-craning floral sculptures and fragrant installations. Enter the mall this season to be teleported to this mystical, tropical, indoor paradise.Belgian masteryThe cynosure of the aesthetic spring dcor is the majestic Tree of Prosperity, a 35-foot high installation consisting of an incredible 3 lakh flowers approximately. Designed by Tomas De Bruyne, the world-renowned floral architect from Belgium, this transcendent tree embodies the mysticism of human existence. The life of the sacred tree parallels human life, explains the designer. It is also the source of all life the sacred trees shadow and fruit nurture us all, and its deep roots signify our link to our ancestors. The famed artist, who has worked across the globe, continues, My other installation, Gateway to Happiness reflects the multi-level existence we lead, the network of external connections we make and the internal nerve connections we consist of. He adds, Collaborating with Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla to design theses installations has been a great experience for me. The installation is a unique amalgam of aesthetic design and utility which makes it a spectacular visual treat. The mall is so spacious and tastefully designed; it lends itself to my aesthetic vision seamlessly,and complements the installation perfectly. Indian excellenceAmong the Indian contingent is artist Baisakhi Ghosh, who calls her art a floral orchestration. Over the years, Ghosh has used lifes cyclical journey as a motif for her work. Her sculpture for Bloom City, Circle of Life, uses the national flower, the lotus, to ponder on the transience of life and the cyclical nature of life-death-and life again, in its eternal continuum. Artist Rajendra Gole is known as a miniature paper sculptor, and his Paper Craft exhibits for Bloom City underline the wildness of nature, reminding viewers that man is just one of the many creatures within this natural world. Gole believes that despite the advances of digital technology, paper will remain a basic material we keep returning to, and so he masterfully crafts paper into miniature 3D sculptures with the minutest detailing. Internationally recognised artist Akshita Gandhis Garden of Equality makes a stunning feminist statement with flowers. The sculpture consists of two forceful wave-shaped towers facing each other, made of a bed of flowers that rise from a chaotic framework of metal, just as women rise from the restrictive shackles of patriarchy. Gandhis work has been showcased at several international art shows in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Miami as well. The Indian Bonsai Societys Bonsai Garden offers another interpretation of floral art in miniature scale, showcasing Japanese bonsai tree sculpting through its stunted plants. Displayed in the mall atrium, the aesthetic composition of these exhibits and the expertise involved in nurturing them is tangible. Flower powerLast but far from least, the Unstoppable installation is another wonder that is worth a visit. This installation is put down by an incredible quartet of women singer Ananya Birla, whose song the installation takes inspiration from, actress Juhi Chawla, tennis player Sania Mirza and model-actor Pooja Hegde, who are all part of the Unstoppable music video. It was inaugurated at the mall by Ananya Birla, who came to represent the undying spirit of womankind, and the floral beauty and power that women embody. Sharing her views on the dcor Mrs. Gayatri Ruia said, At Phoenix Marketcity, weve always endeavoured to support the art, and this year, the theme of spring-summer has been brought to fruition in the form of Bloom City, a veritable bower of floral synchrony and artistic transcendence that has taken root within the vicinage of the mall. Weve worked in conjunction with renowned artists to create installations, sculptures and exhibits that suffuse the dcor with an almost-mythic aesthetic. Olfactory treat to the shoppersThis larger than life destination has left no stone unturned to ensure a pleasurable and luxurious spring summer experience for all. As you make your way through the expansive spaces of this mammoth mall, you will be welcomed by aromatic air conditioning which will pique your interest and woo the shopaholic in you. Workshop wonders Workshop Date Time Paper craft workshop with Rajendra Gole 7th May 11.30 am to 1 pm Bonsai making workshop 9th May 11.30 am to 1 pm To Register, please click here forms.gle/uHN1pvfSS6gwj3dc7. All in all, a visit to Phoenix Marketcity isnt just about shopping anymore; its about a culture-rich artistic experience. So get your fix of shopping with a side of art today! About PhoenixMarketcityTruly a shoppers paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience. Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere. Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chilis and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. Its accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in. The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra Kurla Complex. Its a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro. So what are you waiting for? All roads lead to Marketcity! Please visit: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai. Image: Tree of Prosperity: A breathtaking 35 foot installation at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla PWRPWR