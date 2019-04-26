Experts reject claims of pesticides causing cancer in Punjab's Malwa region

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) An industry body and experts Friday rejected claims that use of pesticides was the only reason for a spike in cancer deaths in Malwa region of Punjab, stressing that the life-threatening disease can be caused by multiple factors. A team comprising eminent toxicologist and researchers at an outreach event organised by the Crop Care Federation of India along with the Centre for Environment and Agriculture mentioned how other reasons were causing cancer deaths, a release said. "When pesticides are applied in accordance to the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), they do not pose any health risks and India has a robust regulatory system in this regard," Crop Care Federation of India Chairman (Technical Committee) Ajit Kumar said. Toxicologist Tejas Prajapati emphasised that socio-economic factors affect cancer rates and mortality and will become a bigger challenge in the future. "Cancer rates, cancer types and cancer mortality vary widely around the world and at least environmental or lifestyle risk factors that account for 50 per cent of all cancer deaths," he said, adding that tobacco exposure is by far the most prominent reason for cancer deaths. In this context, strategies to reduce these risk factors will have a tremendous impact on reducing the burden of cancer globally, he added. Balwinder Singh from Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University said that pesticides are important inputs in agriculture and must be used judiciously for the benefit of mankind and the environment. "Besides deploying alternate control measures, usage of GM Crops may reduce dependence on pesticides. Therefore, it's important that regular monitoring for residues be made a national priority," he suggested. PTI LUX MR