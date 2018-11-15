Experts warn against banning pvt vehicles without alternatives

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Banning all private vehicles without a proper strategy and alternatives is bound to create issues, experts said Thursday, a day after the EPCA recommended curbs on non-CNG private vehicles to tackle rising air pollution.In a letter to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chairman Bhure Lal Wednesday recommended implementation of either the odd-even scheme or a complete ban on non-CNG private vehicles if the air pollution level in Delhi increases again.Experts said that the last time the odd-even scheme was implemented there was no substantial effect on air quality and there was not enough clean public transport to fall back on.Sunil Dahiya, senior campaigner, Greenpeace India, said bringing the odd-even scheme with proper planning and coordinations is a good step. However, he cautioned against banning all private vehicles without a proper strategy and alternative infrastructure.Dahiya said a "knee jerk" reaction will lead to issues of public acceptability."Banning all diesel vehicles and disincentivising of privatised modes of transport has to be done, but in a phased, coordinated and systematic manner, with alternative infrastructure availability for maximum public acceptability of the move," he said."The first step in that direction can be stopping the registration of new diesel vehicles in polluted geographies," he added.The EPCA's recommendation came two days after Lal wrote to chief secretaries of Delhi and neighbouring states, asking them to consider a ban on non-CNG private vehicles.Aishwarya Sudhir, senior researcher, Climate Trends, also stressed on the need for availability of alternative means of transport for success of curbs on vehicles."However, given the dire need to bring down the pollution levels in the city, we have to try everything at our disposal as it ultimately boils down to safeguarding the health of the citizens," she said.Ravina Kohli, an environmentalist and member of #MyRightToBreathe campaign, said the Delhi government should first ensure that the nearly 40 lakh polluting vehicles it had identified are taken off the road."Ask the government to direct all diesel vehicles, whether public or private, to not ply for 3-4 days and see the effect on AQI first," she said."What about implementing traffic rules and huge penalties for lane cutting and illegal parking, which cause jams that contribute most to vehicular pollution?" Kohli asked.In his letter to the CPCB, Lal had said that vehicles contribute as much as 40 per cent of the total emission load in Delhi.Former CPCB air laboratory chief Dipankar Saha backed the recommendation. He said the vehicle rationing scheme will lead to decongestion of roads, better burning of fuel and vehicles will attain better speed.It would also lead to low generation of unburned hydrocarbon and low pollution, he said."But it should be for entire NCR and uniformly applied for all vehicles and no exemption (should be made) except for emergency services," Saha said.In 2016, the odd-even scheme was enforced twice -- January 1-15 and April 15-30 -- in Delhi.As part of the scheme, vehicles having odd and even numbers were allowed to ply on alternate days.It is a part of the Graded Responde Action Plan (GRAP) -- emergency measures implemented in phases to combat air pollution. It came into effect from October 15. PTI UZM TDS TDS DIVDIV