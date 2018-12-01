Explosion in intercity train in Assam, 3 injured

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Three persons were injured in an explosion in an intercity train in Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday night, railway and police sources said. The explosion occurred in a coach of the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at the Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said. There persons were injured, one of them critically, and rushed to a hospital. Railway and police officials have rushed to the site -- around 95 km from Guwahati, the sources said. Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED), the sources added. PTI ESB SNSHMB