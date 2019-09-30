scorecardresearch
Explosion in paint manufacturing unit in Amritsar

Amritsar, Sep 30 (PTI) An explosion took place at a paint manufacturing unit located on Tarn Taran road here on Monday, police said.There was no casualty in the incident but adjoining buildings developed cracks due to the blast, they said.There was an explosion in a container filled with chemicals, police said, adding that investigations were underway to find out what caused it.A forensic team was on the spot, they said.Fire fighters helped douse the flames, officials said. PTI JMS CHS IJT

