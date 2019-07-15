Exports decline by 9.71pc to USD 25.01 bn in June

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India's exports declined by 9.71 per cent to USD 25.01 billion in June 2019 compared to USD 27.7 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods and petroleum products, official data released Monday showed. Imports too declined by 9 per cent to USD 40.29 billion in June 2019 against USD 44.3 billion in June 2018 mainly due to falling prices of petroleum products, an official release said. The trade deficit also lowered to USD 15.28 billion in June from USD 16.6 billion in June 2018, the release said. PTI RR MRMR