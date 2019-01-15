Exports flat in Dec 2018; trade deficit narrows to 10-mth low

(Eds: Recasting intro, minor edit) New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The country's exports growth remained almost flat at USD 27.93 billion in December 2018, mainly on account of global trade tensions.According to trade data released by the commerce ministry, exports grew at the slowest pace in three months at 0.34 per cent in December, while imports entered negative zone, registering a decline of 2.44 per cent to USD 41 billion.Declining imports have narrowed the trade deficit to ten-month low of USD 13.08 billion in December 2018 as against USD 14.2 billion in the same month previous year.Last time, imports had plunged into negative territory in September 2016. It was dipped by 2.54 per cent then.The import of gold too contracted by 24.33 per cent to USD 2.56 billion in December 2018.During the month under review, several key export sectors recorded negative growth. It includes engineering goods, gems and jewellery, leather, pharmaceuticals, marine products, iron ore, tea and coffee.Commenting on the figures, exporters body FIEO said that the marginal growth in exports was due to uncertain global cues and challenges on the domestic front."Chinas exports contracted in December 2018, highlighting fragile global conditions. The weak global economic outlook are showing no signs of respite," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman Ravi Sehgal too said the unfolding global situation comprises not only problems on account of trade tensions between China and the US, but also other issues like uncertainty over Brexit fall-out in the European markets."The situation certainly calls for a major rethink and redrawing of our export strategy," he said.However, cumulatively during April-December this fiscal, exports grew by 10.18 per cent to USD 245.44 billion. Imports rose by 12.61 per cent to USD 386.65 billion.The trade deficit widened to USD 141.2 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal from USD 120.57 billion in April-December 2017-18.Oil imports in December 2018 rose by 3.16 per cent to USD 10.67 billion. During April-December this fiscal, imports grew by 42.85 per cent to USD 108.10 billion.Non-oil imports during the nine-month period of the fiscal increased by 4.06 per cent to USD 278.54 billion. PTI RR CSBALBAL