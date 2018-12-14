Exports up 0.8 pc in Nov; trade deficit widens to USD 16.6 bn

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India's exports grew by a meagre 0.80 per cent to USD 26.5 billion in November, according to commerce ministry data.Imports rose by 4.31 per cent to USD 43.17 billion during the month, leading to widening of the trade deficit to USD 16.67 billion.The deficit widened despite a steep decline of 15.6 per cent in gold imports at USD 2.75 billion during the month under review.During April-November this fiscal, exports rose by 11.58 per cent to USD 217.52 billion, while imports recorded a growth of 14.71 per cent to USD 345.64 billion.Trade deficit during the period widened to USD 128.13 billion as against USD 106.37 billion during April-November 2017-18.Oil imports in November jumped by 41.31 per cent to USD 13.49 billion. However, the non-oil imports dipped by 6.79 per cent to USD 29.68 billion. PTI RR ABMABM