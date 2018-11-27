External affairs minister Swaraj holds talks with Romanian counterpart

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held wide-ranging talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu to strengthen ties between the two countries during his four-day visit to India.During the discussions, Swaraj highlighted the constructive cooperation between the two countries on international and bilateral issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Swaraj expressed India's commitment towards strengthening of existing bilateral ties and broadening its scope, it said.Melescanu also reaffirmed Romania's support for a permanent seat for India in a reformed UNSC."The two sides reiterated the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council," the statement said.Romania will take over the Presidency of the European Council in January 2019.The Romanian foreign minister also met the deputy national security advisor during his visit from November 23-27. The two ministers underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries. The bilateral trade turnover currently stands at USD 810 million.During the visit, Romania will formally open its Honorary Consulate in Chennai, the statement said. PTI PR ANBANB