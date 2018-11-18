Extramarks launches online app for IIT-JEE aspirants

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) With the entrance examination for prestigious IITs set to go completely online, leading digital learning solutions provider Extramarks Education said on Sunday it has launched a new testing app for IIT aspirants. The Joint Entrance Examination for IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) is all set to go completely online from 2019, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will also be conducting these admission tests. The new IITJEE Test Prep app will cater to the IIT aspirants by providing exhaustive practice papers which will simulate the actual exam climate, Extramarks said. "The technology platform developed by Extramarks identifies areas of strength and improvement in a student's performance, thus bridging learning gaps and ensuring mastery over concepts, and helping students crack an effective exam strategy," Extramarks Education's Chairman and Managing Director Atul Kulshrestha said. Experts and educators with proven test records have been brought on board to create and curate practice and mock test papers, he added. The new app will have a national-level weekly test series, which will give students an instant intelligence backed performance analysis, along with their national peer ranking. It also contains a set of mock tests, previous years papers and completely customisable chapter-wise tests, through which students can further strengthen their exam preparedness. The questions and exam papers available on the app have been specially curated by experts and educators from all over India who have a proven track record, with multiple students gaining high ranks in past JEEs, Extramarks said. The company said its network encompasses more than 8,000 schools and students and it employes nearly 3,000 professionals engaged in implementation of digital education. It is present across India, South Africa, Indonesia and Singapore. PTI BJ MRMR