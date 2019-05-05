scorecardresearch
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violence: Shah

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI)BJP President Amit Shah Sunday condoled the killing of party leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir and said extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise its workers with violence.Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.In a tweet, Shah said, "I am saddened by killing of Ghulam Mohammed Mir, BJP leader from Anantnag. His contribution in strengthening the BJP in the valley was immense"."Extremist forces in the valley can't demoralise BJP karyakartas with violence.My condolences with the bereaved family," Shah tweeted. PTI KR DVDV

