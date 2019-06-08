ExxonMobil Launches Mobil DTE� 20 Ultra Series in India, a Breakthrough Technology in Hydraulic Oils

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India This technology is an advanced formulation to reduce hydraulic oil consumption significantly 72% better wear protection for extending the component life 89% better deposit control for maintaining precision operations ExxonMobil today announced the launch of Mobil DTETM 20 Ultra Series a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils. The new series is designed for all types of hydraulic systems and components such as close clearance servo-valves and high accuracy numerically controlled (NC) machine tools. Designed to deliver upto 2x longer oil life and exceptional performance in harshest conditions, the new series help industries achieve unprecedented performance goals easily. The Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series would lower maintenance frequency thus minimizing man-machine interaction, which makes the site safer for industrial workers. In addition to this, with 2 time oil life it would also support environmental care by reduction in hydraulic oil consumption. Providing improved deposit control of 89.2% for longer oil life and precision operations, Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series also delivers superior wear protection to extend component life. Extensive testing shows that it comes with better water handling and filter rating. According to Eaton 35VQ25 Test an industrial test recognized for hydraulic-?uid quali?cation, the oil provides >72% better wear protection. Hydraulic systems operate under high-pressure and high-output environment. One of the major challenges faced by industries, is that of performance, productivity and efficiency, said Shankar Karnik, General Manager, Industrial Lubricants, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited. With Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series, consumers now have a new technology developed to deliver trusted performance and extended component life, with reduced maintenance costs and system wear. Hydraulic systems need maintenance due to both oil and machine factors. As the oil oxidizes with time, deposits are formed causing replacement of both oil and filter. Moreover, often times even valves, pumps and other parts of the machinery wear with age wherein the damaged components require replacement. This maintenance can be reduced and made effortless by using Mobil DTE 20 Ultra as it plays a major role in slowing down equipment ageing and decrease maintenance efforts. For more information about Mobil DTETM 20 Ultra Series, please visit us at https://www.mobil.com/English-IN/Industrial/pds/GLXXMobil-DTE-20-Ultra-Series About ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants ExxonMobil is one of the worlds largest suppliers and marketers of fuels, lubricants and specialties, including lubricant base stocks, waxes and asphalt. With a history stretching back to the founding of the Vacuum Oil Company in 1866, ExxonMobil and its corporate ancestors have been at the forefront of lubricant technology innovation for more than 150 years. Its lubricant technologies have helped to power some of mankinds greatest technological feats, including the first gasoline-powered automobile, the first electric generating system, the first powered flight and the first space shuttle launch, among others. Today, ExxonMobil continues to develop new lubrication solutions for tomorrows technologies, to help keep the world moving. About ExxonMobil India ExxonMobil is the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, and its presence in India spans over chemical, downstream and upstream businesses. Its subsidiaries operate out of Bengaluru, Gurgaon, New Delhi and Mumbai. In the downstream sector, its operations include the import of base oils, lubricant oil blending, packaging, distribution and marketing of Mobil-branded lubricants and specialties. Exxon Mobils upstream affiliates are provided with consult and support activities for the natural gas and LNG sectors including: marketing, business development, production and exploration support. The chemicals business is conducted as a service provider to and marketing agent for other ExxonMobil affiliates facilitating imports and providing business analysis. For more information, visit www.mobil.co.in The term "ExxonMobil" is used for convenience only, and may include Exxon Mobil Corporation or any of its affiliates. (From left to right) Sumit Rana, South AP Offer Development Manager, Ankush Khanna, South AP Commercial Brand Manager and Shankar Karnik, General Manager - Industrial Lubricants, during the launch of Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils by ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited