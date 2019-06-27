ExxonMobil Renews Its Partnership With GoMechanic as the Official Lubricant Partner

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire IndiaExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd. today announced the renewal of its partnership with GoMechanic - a branded network of technology-enabled service centers - as their exclusive lubricant partner to provide complete car care to customers.GoMechanic is India's first multi-brand network of car workshops with more than 115 work stations across 5 cities - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which enables customers to save more on their service and repair costs as compared to an authorized service centre. The company provides all its workshops management tools and techniques, up-gradation in terms of infrastructure and technical skills. ExxonMobil has been GoMechanics exclusive lubricant partner since 2018 and its support has enabled GoMechanic to provide best in class services to its customers and workshop partners. With the efficiency of Mobil lubricants, GoMechanic has been able to serve more than 3, 00,000 cars, till date.Speaking about the renewal, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobils lubricants business in India, said, We have had a highly successful partnership with GoMechanic in increasing the reach and availability of Mobil branded lubricants to discerning customers who seek out our brands along with convenience and excellent service for their vehicles. We are extremely happy to extend our partnership with a dynamic company like GoMechanic and look forward to serving an even broader set of customers.Kushal Karwa and Amit Bhasin, Co-Founders, GoMechanic, said, As we scale to further heights, GoMechanic is looking forward to take the partnership with ExxonMobil to the next level. We will launch special 'Mobil powered quick service' facility across all our workshops. This will guarantee the best quality of Mobil products and best service of GoMechanic to all car owners. Car owners can also avail this service facility at the doorstep or free pick up and drop to the nearest GoMechanic workshop.About ExxonMobil in IndiaExxonMobils downstream business engages in the distribution, sales and marketing of Mobil branded lubricants and specialties. The chemicals business provides market development support, analytical and reporting services. It also conducts chemical product application support services and product testing support at its technology center in Bengaluru. The upstream business provides consulting and LNG market development support services for other ExxonMobil upstream affiliates. The business support center / technical support center provides a range of support services for ExxonMobils operations around the globe. ExxonMobil contributes to programs in India that support education, health and the community. For more news and information on ExxonMobil in India, please visit- https://corporate.exxonmobil.com/en/locations/india or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. To view the image click the link below:(L-R) Kapil Mittal, Market Development Manager- ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd, Deepankar Banerjee, CEO- ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Ltd, Kushal Karwa, Co-Founder- GoMechanic and Rupinder Paintal, General Manager, OEM & SGA - ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd, at the partnership renewal ceremony between ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd and GoMechanic PWRPWR