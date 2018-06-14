EY launches new tech platform to tap flexi workforce

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Global professional services organisation EY, today announced the launch of a new platform that connects people seeking short-term employment arrangements or job flexibility, with relevant opportunities at the company in India.

The tech platform -- GigNow is part of a series of new global programs from EY designed to prepare the workforce and business for the future of work.

EY has already launched GigNow in Australia, New Zealand, United States and United Kingdom prior to the launch in India.

"Building a workforce for the future means recognising that the employer and employee model itself is changing; people are looking for more flexibility in the workplace and the pool of contractor workers around the world continues to expand," said Sandeep Kohli, Partner and Talent Leader at EY, on the launch of GigNow in India.

Kohli further said, "We see GigNow as a strategic imperative to transform the way we attract the best talent. It enables us to systematically engage the right talent, for the right opportunities at the right time".

According to an EY report titled Future of Jobs in India, published in December 2017, Indians are beginning to consider new work arrangements such as freelancing, "Uber" models, and entrepreneur/self-employment models.

The talent pool contracted through GigNow will further benefit from EY?s learning, such as virtual courses from which they can earn valuable digital credentials for developing new skills and be future-ready.

Moreover, the platform provides a single location for EY alumni to find new contractor opportunities for themselves and to refer high-quality contractor talent, EY said in a release.

"The launch of GigNow will enable us to scale our talent base more quickly and easily in response to capacity and skills needs and plan for the evolution of our workforce," Kohli said. PTI DRR ANS ANS