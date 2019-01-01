Eye on Dalit votes, BJP to cook 3,000 kg khichdi at Amit Shah's Delhi rally

New Delhi, Jan 1(PTI) Seeking a stronger Dalit connect ahead of national polls and also aiming to create a world record, the BJP will be cooking over 3,000 kg of khichdi with rice and lentils collected from nearly three lakh Dalit households in Delhi at its rally here on Sunday.'Samrasta Khichdi' will be cooked at the Bhim Mahasangam rally in Ramleela Maidan with the ingredients collected by members of Delhi BJP's SC Morcha. The rally will be addressed by party chief Amit Shah."We have covered over two lakh Dalit houses so far and expect to reach 90 per cent of the targeted three lakh households in the coming days. Also, we are in touch with Guinness Book for getting this feat registered as a world record," said Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.The current world record of largest khichdi cooked is 918.8 kg, which was achieved by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Ministry of Food Processing Industries at World Food India festival held in Delhi in November 2017.Gihara said Nagpur-based chef Vishnu Manohar and his team, who had attempted to cook 3,000 kg khichdi in a single vat, have been invited to cook 'Samrasta Khichdi' at the rally that is expected to be attended by over 50,000 people.A specially designed vat, measuring 20 feet in diameter and six feet in depth, will be used by Manohar and his team to cook over 3,000 kg of khichdi with ingredients like rice, pulses, salt and water, Gihara said.BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to address the rally being held to showcase reach of the party within the Dalit community in Delhi.Khichdi is a well-known Indian dish that is often prescribed by doctors due to its nutritional value to convalescent persons. It is also popular as an easy-cooked meal. PTI VIT NIT SOMSOM