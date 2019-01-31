Eyeing Lok Sabha polls, BJP to hold series of meetings in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP will hold series of meetings across Rajasthan in the first week of February to discuss issues and formulate a strategy in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said Thursday. Issues like political challenges, campaigning, organisational matters among others will be discussed in the meetings, state general secretary Bhajan Lal said Thursday. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, party's national joint secretary V Satish, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, state president Madan Lal Saini, general secretary Chandrashekhar, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, former state president Arun Chaturvedi and other senior leaders will visit different Lok Sabha constituencies from February 1-7, he said. Party's national and state office bearers, members of the working committee, present and former MPs and MLAs, district president and other office bearers will attend the meetings, Lal said. PTI SDA AQS