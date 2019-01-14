Eyeing LS polls, BJP holds meeting in Kashmir, discusses preparations

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP Monday held a meeting of its senior functionaries from Kashmir and asked them to work on the ground to connect with the masses and counter "misleading propaganda" of rival parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.The meeting chaired by BJP state secretary Ashok Kaul was held at party headquarters here and was attended by senior leaders from Kashmir including Altaf Thakur and Arif Raja besides state general secretaries Narinder Singh and Sunil Sharma, a BJP spokesman said."The BJP is committed to the all-round development of the state with the special emphasis on the fact that no region must feel ignored at the cost of another," Kaul said while addressing party workers.He said the "alienation between various groups" must be demoted at every cost and at the same time Kashmir Civil Society must be encouraged to participate in promoting the integration of the youth into the mainstream.He asked the party workers to work with dedication on the ground to connect with the masses and strengthen the booth-level structure of the party."Counter misleading propaganda by the Congress, the NC and the PDP by taking facts to the masses," he asked party workers. PTI TAS AB DPB