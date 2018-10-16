Ezetap's Sanjeeb Kalita Joins Innoviti as Chief Revenue Officer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Move designed to further accelerate Innoviti's revenue expansion plans An alumnus of INSEAD, France, Sanjeeb Kalita joins Innoviti as Chief Revenue Officer. He brings over 22 years of diverse experience of Sales & BD, Large Scale Operations Management and building businesses across sectors like FinTech, IT & Telecom.Sanjeeb till recently was the Chief Revenue Officer at Ezetap where he led the company's international expansion, built partnerships and alliances, and was responsible for sales and revenue.Sanjeeb was previously associated with Bharti Airtel as Vice President & Chief Service Officer.Sanjeeb Kalita's induction is in line with Innoviti's aggressive plans for scaling up of its business operations post the latest fund raise of US$ 18 million in a Series B funding round led by the Singapore-based SBI FMO Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund (the 'SBI-FMO Fund' jointly setup by SBI Holdings Group of Japan and FMO of Netherlands), Bessemer Venture Partners and existing investor Catamaran.Utilizing the Series B Innoviti has rapidly expanded its customer base, doubling the volume processed and revenue over the past twelve months. Currently, Innoviti's uniPAY NEXT platform processes over US$ 4 Bn of annual transaction volume across over 1.25 lac POS terminals at over 800 cities in India. Through its latest #LookAhead Transaction-routing technology which uses a Rules-based architecture to dynamically search for the acquiring network with optimal cost - cum-reliability combination for each transaction, the company has today increased transaction reliability to upwards of 96%, where the industry average stands at 82%.Sanjeeb's appointment reaffirms Innoviti's commitment to rapidly scaling up by providing a world-class payments platform to Indian merchants.In a recent top-deck appointment, Innoviti Payment Solutions, a leading payments solutions provider has roped in Sanjeeb Kalita, erstwhile Chief Revenue Officer of Ezetap as its new Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment is a part of Innoviti's aggressive growth plans for scaling up its flagship solutions - uniPAY NEXT and smelending.com - post its recent US$ 18 million fund raise in July 2017. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715351/Innoviti_Logo.jpg )An alumnus of INSEAD, France, Sanjeeb is an experienced FinTech professional with deep understanding of banking and technology. Prior to FinTech, Sanjeeb has worked as Vice President & Chief Service Officer at Bharti Airtel.Speaking on the appointment, Ms. Amrita Malik, Co-founder and CBO, Innoviti Payment Solutions, said, "We are delighted to have an experienced FinTech Business Leader on-board to further accelerate our rapid growth. His rich and diverse experience will help us further enhance the strong customer orientation that we are known for.""Innoviti is already a leader in several payment segments in India. I'm excited to be a part of this journey at a juncture when the company's strong market position and differentiated multi-sided platform can be monetized further for rapid growth with both merchants and partners. I look forward to working with Innoviti's highly experienced team to drive the company's ambitious vision and aggressive growth plans," said Mr. Sanjeeb Kalita.About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 26,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 5% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1,500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The company has raised a total of US$ 23 million of funding till date from marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI-FMO fund and Bessemer Venture Partners.For more information, please visit - http://www.innoviti.comSource: Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR