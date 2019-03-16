Ezra Miller, Grant Morrison to write 'The Flash' movie script

Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) Actor Ezra Miller is set to to turn screenwriter with "The Flash" movie. Miller, who plays the titular character in the Warner Bros movie, will be penning the script with legendary comic book writer Grand Morrison. Morrison has worked on The Flash comic in the '90s alongside Mark Millar. "The Flash" movie built around Miller's Barry Allen has been in development since 2014.Rick Famuyiwa and writer Seth Grahame-Smith were initially attached with the project, but in 2018 John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein signed on to direct and have been part of the film since. According to The Hollywood Reporter Miller and Morrison's partnership arose from "a clash of creative visions" between Miller, who reportedly prefers a "darker take on the material," and Daley and Goldstein, who are said to favour a "lighthearted approach". PTI SHDSHD