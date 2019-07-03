EZTax.in Delivers Innovative IT Filing Solution to Maximise Tax Refund

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) EZTax.in ITR Filing Portal is now embedded with advanced capabilities for Easy, Stress Free Filing for AY 2019-20, brought a solution to maximise Tax RefundHyderabad, India: Business Wire IndiaEZTax.in, a leading Tax Compliance Company in India, announced today that the company has released its New Comprehensive ITR Filing Portal. Taxpayers who are new to EZTax.in can download the app from Google Play Store for Free, or Signup through browser and eFile their tax returns for Free in about 7 minutes. Compared to Last years tax filing, new enhancements made in technology, algorithms to read typical Form 16 in either PDF format, image, or by just taking a mobile photo in a well lite area. The App or Web Version will auto read the data and populate the respective forms in seconds, and eFile in just seconds to get an acknowledgement from the Income Tax Department. In addition to the improvements to bring ease of use, EZTax.in made conscious efforts to include more deductions in its application to maximise Tax Refund for the filing year and to educate taxpayer on how to use such through its EZHelp feature available when accessed through PC Browser, and Tabs. We have been delivering innovation in both Income Tax and GST segments, acquiring significant number of clients at a lowest possible acquisition cost, mainly possible due to the fact that the clients love our software and solutions, which are second to none in the industry, said Suneel Dasari, Founder, CEO @ EZTax.in. While we made significant progress in free offerings in the market to give away improved questionnaires, tax optimisation report to maximise Tax Refund for next year part of our tax planning feature for individuals. At the same time, we made transformational changes in the expert assisted tax filing category, and are expecting the momentum to continue for the rest of the tax season, said Suneel. New strides in customer satisfaction and delivery in expert assisted income tax filing made EZTax.in to be the highest google reviewed tax company in India, said Suneel.About EZTax.in EZTax.in from MYD Labs Private Limited, is a DIPP approved Startup, an Innovative, Next generation, Fast growing, Cloud enabled Tax Compliance Provider through both Online Tax Software, and Expert Tax Services covering Income Tax, TDS, GST, Accounting, Registrations. EZTax.in aims to make tax compliance easier, quicker, affordable through innovation to help millions of Indian Tax Payers irrespective of their income levels, and/or tax complexity. Today, with its India's 1st AI enabled GST ready Accounting Software, helping Small, Medium Business in India to be GST compliant, efficient, and productive. EZTax.in is first live on Mar 2017, now offering Income Tax Filing EZTax.in, GST Accounting EZTax.in GST, Virtual Accounting Services, Self Service TDS Filing EZTax.in TDS, Tax Saving Products, and Company Registrations. To learn more, or file your IT Return in just few minutes for FREE or get Expert Tax Help, visit EZTax.in or follow @eztaxindia EZTax.in Home Page: https://eztax.inEZTax.in Tax Optimizer https://eztax.in/tax-optimizerIncome Tax & GST Apps: https://eztax.in/apps Press Material @ https://eztax.in/press-coverage#media-kit PWRPWR