F5 Expands Presence in India with New Center of Excellence

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The new Center of Excellence for Product Development in Hyderabad aims to grow and scale F5s software and cloud portfolio, to meet customers needs worldwide Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) today officially inaugurated a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Product Development in HITEC City, Hyderabad, in the presence of the Chief Relations Officer, Sri Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri; President and CEO, F5 Networks, Franois Locoh-Donou; and Vice President of Product Development, and India Site Lead, F5 Networks, Ravi Kasinadhuni. The CoE for Product Development in Hyderabad will support the companys ambition to become a global leader in multi-cloud application services. The CoE will play a crucial role in adopting new operating models, infrastructure options, and services to set the pace for digital transformation initiatives for F5s customers around the world. The CoE will also assist in the development of F5s core solution areas and advance its cloud capabilities. India is a high-growth market for F5, where we see strategic opportunities to extend our application services to the development of a secure and stable infrastructure for Digital India, said Franois Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5 Networks. The new CoE in Hyderabad will focus on enhancing our multi-cloud software portfolio, in conjunction with our other global CoEs in the U.S. and Israel, to help our customers securely deliver every app, anywhere-with confidence. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in India, home to some of the best technology talent in the world. Hyderabad has an ecosystem conducive for innovation, and we are looking forward to welcoming the developers and technologists at our new CoE, said Ravi Kasinadhuni, Vice President and India Site Lead, F5 Networks. The state-of-the-art facility will allow us to tailor our products and services to improve our focus on meeting customers needs in India, and serve as the right environment to drive greater collaborative and innovative work across our teams. At more than 90,000 square feet, the CoE for Product Development features dedicated spaces designed specifically to optimize collaboration and social activities. Further, the CoE will allow expanded and enhanced time zone coverage, along with customer service and disaster recovery capacity in support of F5s global business. Prospective employees can learn more about F5 career opportunities and company benefits at www.f5.com/hyderabad. Image 1: L to R: Franois Locoh-Donou President & CEO, Sri Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, IT Department, Government of Telangana Image 2: First from left - Kara Sprague, EVP, GM Application Services, F5 Networks, Second from left - Ravi Kasinadhuni, VP of Product Development and India Site Lead, F5 Networks, Hyderabad, First from right - Franois Locoh-Donou President & CEO, F5 Networks, Second from right - Sri Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer, IT Department, Government of Telangana