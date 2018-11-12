F5 Networks Appoints Edgar Dias as India Managing Director

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Dias will be responsible for managing and expanding F5s India operationsBengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the appointment of Edgar Dias as its new Managing Director for India with effect from 12th November 2018.Dias has over 22 years of experience in the industry and will be responsible for managing and expanding F5s India operations. He will be based out of Bangalore and will report directly to Adam Judd, Senior Vice President of F5 Networks Asia Pacific, China & Japan. There is great potential in the region as an increasing number of Indian companies are realizing the importance of securing applications and my focus will be on harnessing this potential for F5s continued growth in India, said Edgar Dias.We are excited to have Edgar onboard with us. As we move into a more application-centric world, having Edgar's two decades of experience across networking, cloud and SaaS is invaluable to us. said Adam Judd, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, China & Japan, F5 Networks. As we continue to build on the foundation that Parag Khurana has laid for us in India, we are confident that Dias with his strong track record of successes in regional businesses and skills will play a large role in strengthening our position further as we move into the new year. he added.Prior to F5, Dias was Managing Director at ServiceNow India & SAARC. He was also Managing Director at Brocade Communications India & SAARC and has held various senior roles at Juniper Networks, Nortel Networks, AlteonWebsystems and Wipro Infotech Ltd.About F5F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) gives the worlds largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands the freedom to securely deliver every app, anywhere - with confidence. F5 delivers cloud and security application services that enable organizations to embrace the infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control.For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networksAPJ on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.F5 is a trademark or service mark of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Image: Edgar Dias PWRPWR