Fabindia welcomes summer with the launch of “Everyday Casuals” collection for children

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, April 2, 2019: Fabindia, one of Indias largest lifestyle retail brands, has unveiled its new collection, Everyday Casuals for Kids. The collection, now available across select stores in India, comprises a variety of garments for both boys and girls across the age group of 2 to 14 years. With an emphasis on cotton, the Everyday Casuals collection reflects the essence of Fabindia in easy contemporary silhouettes. The collection features soft pastels, bright pops of color and unique summer prints. It is vibrant and functional while reflecting the brands commitment to natural fibres and quality craftsmanship. Standout pieces include easy-to-wear dresses, skirts and tops for girls and fun relaxed shirts for boys. Fabindia has curated colourful hand block printed patterns, ikats, bandhini and bright floral prints against cotton fabric against a palette of white, blue, yellow, green and pink, orange and red. The brands signature print style add an organic and earthy touch to modern silhouettes to provide products that are playful, comfortable and summer-ready. Alfia Nadeem, Category Head- Infants & Kids at Fabindia said on the occasion, The Everyday Casuals collection has been designed to be an integral part of a childs wardrobe; clothes that are comfortable and fun. The collection brings together various crafts with comfort and style. The Everyday Casuals collection for kids is now available in select stores across India as well as available on the Fabindia website. PWRPWR