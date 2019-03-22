Facebook announces AI for social good summit; one-day event to be held on Mar 26

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Facebook Friday said its 'AI for India Summit', focused on discussing inclusive growth and solutions to the most enduring social challenges, will be held on March 26, 2019 in Bengaluru. "The Summit will bring together key representatives from the AI (Artificial Intelligence) community in India such as policy makers, start-ups, and the developer community," Facebook said in a statement. The one-day summit would also be attended by Facebook's global AI teams. The summit has been conceptualised to serve as a platform for thought-leaders from across domains to deliberate on the possible applications of AI in areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, and crisis/disaster mitigation. "Facebook is committed to the growth of India, and wants to be an ally to India for developing an expertise in AI," it said. Facebook continuously works on AI projects for social good, the statement said adding that one of the examples of Facebook's application of AI for social good in India has been the work around blood donations (which helps hospitals and blood banks connect with blood donors quickly). PTI MBI DRR