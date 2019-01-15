Facebook says to invest $300 million in journalism

Specials
New York, Jan 15 (AFP) Facebook announced Tuesday that it will invest USD 300 million dollars in various projects related to journalism, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age."Over the next three years, we will invest USD 300 million in news programs, partnerships and content," Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a message posted on the social media site. AFP NSANSA
