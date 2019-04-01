Facebook's move shows Cong's real 'character': Javadekar

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that Facebook's move to remove 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress' social media cell had exposed the grand old party's real "character". "Facebook took a strong move by removing 687 pages because Congress people were doing inauthentic behaviour. Congress made fake accounts and groups to push lies. The development shows Congress party's character," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at the party office here. Javadekar, the BJP's poll in charge for Rajasthan, accused the Congress of using fake accounts to propagate lies. Pointing out that Facebook had also shut down 103 pages, groups and accounts originating in Pakistan and linked to employees of the Inter-Service Public Relations department of the Pakistani military, Javadekar alleged that both the Congress and the Pakistan Army were doing "similar work". The social media giant said on Monday it had removed 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress and a smaller number of what appeared to be pro-BJP accounts, saying they were indulging in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" on the social media platform. PTI SDAHMB