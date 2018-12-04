Fact-finding committee set up to examine working of JKPCC

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Authorities Tuesday constituted a fact finding committee to look into the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCC), an official spokesperson said. Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma, commissioner secretary revenue Shahid Anayatullah, managing director JKPCC M Raju among others will be the members of the committee, he said. Principal Secretary, Planning, Rohit Kansal said the committee would look into the matters regarding process of awarding contracts, diversion of funds from one project to another, irregularities in appointments at various levels, inefficiency in functioning and cost overruns in implementation of the project, maintaining discipline in the corporation and delivery of quality work.Raju was directed to prepare a detailed report on the pending and ongoing projects, their estimated cost, funds being spent on them and the process of tendering and appointments among others, the spokesman said. PTI TAS MAZ RHL