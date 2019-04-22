Factional complications in Cong, Modi factor to play role In Ballari LS seat: Sreeramulu

By Bd Narayankar Ballari, Apr 22 (PTI) State BJP vice president B Sreeramulu has said factional complications in the Congress and the 'Modi wave' will play a major role in the saffron party regaining the Ballari Lok Sabha seat from sitting Congress MP V S Ugrappa."The discord between Congress leaders -- D K Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, besides Modi wave will play a major role in the defeat of sitting Congress MP Ugrappa," Sreeramulu, who was also the former minister, told PTI on Friday in an exclusive interview at his palatial mansion here.The BJP had fielded Y Devendrappa, who interestingly, is a relative of Jarkiholi brothers.There has been a growing discord between the two leaders after Belagavi strongman Jarkiholi was dropped from H D Kumaraswamy-led cabinet. The disgruntled leader then tried holding negotiations with BJP president Amit Shah to destabilise the state government with the BJP's support.The Congress, thereafter, filed disqualification petition on February 2 against Jarkiholi and three other MLAs -- Umesh Jadhav, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathalli -- for indulging in anti-party activities. The petition is pending before Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh.According to political analysts, the Congress is worried about the role money will play in winning the seat. "The Congress fears Jarkiholi and his brothers -- Bhalachandra and Bhimishi -- who are BJP leaders, would throw their weight behind BJP candidate, who is their relative," political analyst Harish Ramaswamy said.However, Sreeramulu counted out Ramesh Jarkiholi for supporting BJP candidate as he still belonged to the Congress. "How can Ramesh Jarkiholi lend support to Devendrappa. Ramesh is still with the Congress. In fact, Devendrappa and the BJP are on a strong wicket because of Modi's popular image world over," he said.Asked for reasons behind Ugrappa winning Ballari Lok Sabha bypoll last year despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, Sreeramulu said he was not able to focus much on the by-elections because he paid more attention to the Molakalmuru assembly constituency in Chitradurga, which he won last year.Moreover, the entire state machinery was put to use to help Ugrappa win the bypoll, he alleged.Once a Congress bastion, the BJP snatched the Ballari seat from the grand old party in 2004 because of mining barons Reddy brothers' influence. The BJP won in 2009 and 2014, but suffered defeat last year when Ugrappa defeated it in the by-elections held after Sreeramulu vacated the seat. Ugrappa defeated Sreeramulu's sister J Shantha, who had won the seat in 2009.Meanwhile, Ugrappa exuded confidence over his party leaders working together to ensure the Congress retaining the seat here.Ugrappa also said Ballari is no more the fiefdom of Sreeramulu and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy after he was imprisoned in a mining scam. The last phase of the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is on April 23. The result will be declared on May 23. PTI BDN KJ