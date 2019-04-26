Factories sealed for violating pollution-control norms

Haridwar, Apr 26 (PTI) Seven factories were sealed in Haridwar district Friday for not complying with pollution-control norms, a senior administration official said.The factories were sealed for not complying with norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board, said Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat.The factories included Sharda Motors Industries, Star Industries, Shree Metal Finisher, Micro Turner, Avina Mill and PS Motor, he said. PTI Corr ALM ABHABHABH