Factory collapse: Co-owner arrested

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Police have arrested the co-owner of a factory, which collapsed under the impact of a blast in west Delhi's Sudarshan Park on Thursday, officials said. Seven people were killed when a portion of the factory manufacturing ceiling fans collapsed following an explosion its furnace Thursday evening.Sumit Gupta, a partner in the factory, was arrested on Friday evening, police said.The other owner, Ankit Gupta, who had also sustained injuries in the incident has been undergoing treatment. PTI AMP GVS