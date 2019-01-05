Factory collapse: Co-owner arrested

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Police have arrested the co-owner of a factory, which collapsed under the impact of a blast in west Delhi's Sudarshan Park on Thursday, officials said. Seven people were killed when a portion of the factory manufacturing ceiling fans collapsed following an explosion its furnace Thursday evening.Sumit Gupta, a partner in the factory, was arrested on Friday evening, police said.The other owner, Ankit Gupta, who had also sustained injuries in the incident has been undergoing treatment. PTI AMP GVS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today