Faith of people in CBI intact: Director Rishi Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Faith of people in the CBI is intact as those not satisfied with investigations of other agencies want the case to be handed over to it, CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said Friday. Addressing the investiture ceremony of the 23rd batch of sub-inspector cadets at the the CBI academy in Ghaziabad, he congratulated them and said training is the most demanding test of intellectual and physical abilities of cadets.Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, who took over reins of the agency when it was going through a tumultuous phase, told the cadets that at this juncture, as they begin their career in the CBI, their positive attitude and perseverance will play an important role in taking the glory of the organisation to new heights.The CBI chief also reminded them that from now onwards, they have tremendous responsibilities on their shouldersThere have been many examples over the years where the aggrieved persons and their immediate relatives not being satisfied with the findings of a probe carried out by various investigating agencies, have sought the handing over of the probe to the CBI, Shukla said."This shows the strong faith of the public in the CBI, as an investigating agency which exemplifies integrity and impartiality," he said. Thirteen sub-inspectors passed out from the academy after 32 weeks of tough training which started on October 22, 2018.Shukla handed the "Director's Trophy for Best Probationer" to Shashank Singh Rathour and the Director's Trophy for the first runner up to Harish Kumar.He also released the updated version of two handbooks; "Standard Operating Procedure for Investigation of Bank Frauds" and "Handbook on Laws and Procedure of Banking". PTI ABS ABS ANBANB