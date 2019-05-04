Faizabad administration air drops leaflets to urge people to vote on May 6

Faizabad (UP), May 4 (PTI) Twenty thousand leaflets appealing to the people to vote on polling day were airdropped in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat by the district administration using a two-seater aeroplane. The printed sheets, which were dropped Friday, urged voters 'Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (first poling, than breakfast), Faizabad District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.He said the unique technique was adopted to ensure maximum polling in the constituency this general election."In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, only 58 per cent polling was recorded, but this time we have kept a target of minimum 75 per cent voting," he said.The Faizabad seat will go to polls on May 6. It has five assembly segments-- Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur and Ayodhya.The seat will see a contest between sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh, Congress's Nirmal Khatri and SP-BSP candidate Anand Sen. PTI CORR RDK DPB