Faizan Kareem Represents India on Climate Change Theatre Action in USA

The filmmaker turned actor was the only Indian to be a part of Waste//Land, an anthology of smaller plays that are a part of the scripts selected for Climate Change Theatre Action 2019 (CCTA), a global theatre movement that encourages action towards the climate crisisMumbai, Maharashtra, India That the climate crisis is upon us is a well-known fact. What is more important is to understand what we are doing about it and how one can generate more awareness about the same.Faizan Kareem, a filmmaker turned actor, is a part of a voice that hopes to create noise about the ramifications of this emergency through Greenhouse, a stage play written by Amarildo Felix and directed & performed by Kareem himself. It was presented by Beyond Borders, an affinity group at the Yale School of Drama and took place at the prestigious Yale Cabaret in New Haven, USA. Known for his short films on social issues, the actor/filmmaker has also recently wrapped post-production of his Hindi feature film Morjim, a suspense-thriller on the illegal drug trade in Goa that stars Dipannita Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sharat Saxena amongst others. Commenting on his involvement, Kareem said, It was important for me to speak up about this emergency and I believe theatres a very personal medium if you are to get the message across at the ground level. I volunteered to pitch in and the formidable team at Yale Cabaret was extremely encouraging towards my acting aspirations. Im just glad I was a small part of this global movement. Sadly, it has taken a child like Greta Thunberg to show adults the ugly truth. Talking about his future plans, Kareem added, I will try to produce one of the CCTA plays in India as well since I believe Indians need to be at the forefront of this movement. I want to continue making art that inspires social change and my next film will be on the menace of fake news. Links:www.climatechangetheatreaction.com/event/waste-land-climate-change-theatre-action-2019/2019-09-21www.newhavenreview.com/blog/tag/Yale+School+of+Dramawww.yalecabaret.orgwww.facebook.com/yalecabaret. Image: Mr. Faizan Kareem, Filmmaker/Actor