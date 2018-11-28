Fake call centre busted in Noida, 8 held for duping job seekers

Noida (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) With the arrest of eight men, the Noida Police Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of cheats running a fake call centre here to dupe people of money by promising them jobs.A team of officials from the Cyber Cell and the Phase 3 police station Tuesday raided the fake call centre operating from Sector 63 in the city, they said."The accused would procure data of job seekers from other websites and then put it on their website and call them up offering jobs," Police Circle Officer, City 2, Rajeev Kumar told reporters."When gullible people would fall for their trap, they would send fake job offer letters and seek money from them which would run into lakhs," he said.Those arrested have been identified as Santosh Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Victor Green, Himanshu Mishra, Mohan Kumar, Ashish Chawla and Paritosh Thakur, Kumar said."All of them are educated and have technical knowledge," he said.Seven computers, a laptop and related gadgets besides 18 mobile phones and 15 debit/credit cards were seized from the fake call centre, police said.All of them have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud) and related offences as well as under the Information Technology Act, the officer said.At least six fake call centres have been busted in different parts of the city by police in the last two months, resulting in the arrest of over a dozen people. PTI KIS KJ