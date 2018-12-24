'Fake company busted in J-K's Rajouri, 10 detained'

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Ten persons associated with a private company here were detained for allegedly duping people after promising them to double their money, a senior police officer said.About two weeks ago, an information was received that some people had opened an office under the name of 'Hablas E-commerce Private Limited' at Aitti area and were claiming to double the money within a few days, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.Taking note, police authorities kept a close watch on the activities of the people working in the office.A surprise inspection of the office was conducted wherein it was found that the office was dealing in cash transactions without having any permission from government authorities concerned or having required permission from the Reserve Bank of India, the SSP said.The SSP said the company marketers present at the office failed to produce any valid documents and police seized unaccounted and unexplained cash to the tune of about Rs 5.50 lakh from the spot and detained 10 persons under relevant sections of the CrPC.The SSP advised people are advised not to fall prey to such traps to avoid loss of their hard earned money. PTI TAS DPBDPB