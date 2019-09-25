Fake MBBS admission racket busted, 3 arrested

Noida (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) With the arrest of three men -- a UPSC aspirant, a B.A and a B.Tech graduate, Noida Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked a blind murder case and busted a fake MBBS admission racket.The accused, held from the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday evening, were running a fake call centre named "Crack Your Career" through which they duped MBBS aspirants pan India, police said.A body was found near Wajidpur village on September 9 and a probe by the Expressway police station led to the identity of the deceased as Sanjeev Rawat alias Rishi, who was an employee of "Crack Your Future" consultancy, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."The body was badly disfigured and further investigation led the police to the accused men -- all part of the gang running the fake medical admission consultancy. Three of them have been arrested while four are absconding and will be nabbed soon," Krishna told reporters.Those arrested have been identified as Neeraj Singh alias Harendra Singh, 30, Nikhil Gaurav alias Sameer Rai, 25, and Dhirendra Kumar alias Sonal Singh, 41, the officer said."The gang had an office in Janakpuri, Delhi and one in Noida. They had gathered data of candidates aspiring for admission in prominent medical colleges and other institutes too. They would call up gullible candidates and offer them help with admission for a price and then vanish," he said.Recently, they had duped multiple gullible candidates and made Rs 65 lakh, which were to be distributed amongst the gang members, the SSP said."Somehow, fissures surfaced within the gang and they suspected Sanjeev Rawat would leak out the gang's detail and put them in trouble. That is why he was brutally killed on September 9 and his body was dumped near Wajidpur," he said.Station House Officer (SHO) Expressway Bhuvnesh Kumar said police have also recovered the vehicle that was used by the trio to crush Rawat to death."We have also recovered 24 seals and stamps of medical colleges, including private and government from the gang's fake call centre, along with other documents and items," Kumar said.An FIR has been registered against the accused men and hunt is on to arrest others absconding, police said. PTI KIS KJ