Fake TTE arrested from Shamli railway station

Shamli, Sep 5 (PTI) A fake train ticket examiner (TTE) was nabbed by the government railway police personnel at Shamli railway station here on Wednesday. Kartik Kumar was held from Delhi-Haridwar passenger train and a fake ID card of crime investigation department was also recovered from him, the GRP said. A case has been registered against the accused for cheating and further probe was on, a GRP official added. PTI CORR RCJ

