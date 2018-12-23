'Fake' tweet about Ashwani Lohani bidding adieu to Railways amid talks of extension

(Eds: Correcting day in intro) New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A tweet from a fake Twitter handle about Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani bidding adieu to the national transporter created a buzz in the Railway Ministry on Sunday, amid speculation that he would be given an extension."Looking forward for a new inning, new beginning and a new year. After years of service at two of the Nations biggest transporters Air India and Indian Railways, I shall be retiring on this 31st Dec (sic)," read the tweet posted on December 21.Lohani's office Sunday said, "It is a fake tweet from a fake account." Lohani, who has also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India before taking on his role in the railways, is due to retire on December 31, but if sources are to be believed, he may get an extension. The railway board chairman is currently travelling, his office said, adding they are contemplating action against those behind the handle after he returns on Monday. PTI ASG GVS