Fall in number of road rage cases registered by Delhi Police from 2015-17: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) There was a fall in the number of road rage cases registered by the Delhi Police from 2015 to 2017, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday. The Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in a written reply said as many as 53 road rage cases have been recorded in 2018 till November 30.According to the information shared by the minister, in response to a question, 92 road rage cases were registered in 2015; 66 in 2016; and 64 in 2017. In response to another question, he said, steps taken by Delhi Police to check the incidents of road rage in Delhi, include emphasis on beat patrolling, enhancing police presence and patrolling, identification of vulnerable areas, targeted checking of suspicious persons, encouraging public participation through 'Eyes and Ears' Scheme and organising road safety campaigns.As reported by the Delhi Police, its present strength as on December 21 is 77,099 against the sanctioned strength of 89,669 personnel, he said in response to a question on the number of police personnel. PTI KND ANBANB