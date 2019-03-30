False complaint against two IAS officers; Pb CEO asks DGP for probe

Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju Saturday asked the Director General of Police to probe a false complaint against two IAS officers here by using the Shiromani Akali Dal's letterhead.The orders were issued to the DGP after the SAD feigned ignorance about any such complaint, an official spokesperson of the Punjab's CEO said.An unidentified person had lodged a complaint, using the letterhead of the opposition SAD, against the two Punjab IAS officers on March 23. The letterhead was bearing the signature of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal."Normally, such complaints are signed by the party's general secretary, but in this complaint, the signature of the party president was there," Raju said.When a written communication was sent to the SAD's office with regard to the complaint, it feigned ignorance about having made any such complaint, the spokesperson said.Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has been directed to thoroughly probe the matter and take necessary action, he said."We will not allow such fake complaints," Raju said. PTI CHS KJ