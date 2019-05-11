False survey results: Delhi Police registers two FIRs

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with complaints by the BJP and the Congress which have accused the AAP "of propagating false survey results through phone calls to voters".However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he was not aware about the matter.The Congress' Delhi unit had filed a complaint with the Election Commission as well as Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi on Friday alleging recorded phone calls are "being used to spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the electorate". The complaint was filed by Romila Dhawan, the election agent of the party's northeast Delhi candidate and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The Congress complaint did not name the AAP. However, in a press conference held on Saturday, the party's spokesperson accused the AAP of committing the act.The BJP filed a similar complaint with the Chief Electoral officer, Delhi accusing the AAP of propagating false survey results through phone calls to reporters.The two complaints were forwarded by the CEO, Delhi to Delhi Police's Election Cell which referred the matter to the Crime Branch.The Crime Branch registered two FIRs on the basis of the complaints and began investigation in the matter.Meanwhile, the CEO office has written to Congress asking it to specify whether is aware which party might be involved in this. According to the complaint by the Congress, members of the public have been receiving phone calls from various numbers which play an automated message about a purported survey."The message names political parties and completely random and inexplicable percentages against their particulars. The message conveys that the result of the survey in which the receiver of the call has ostensibly participated is that AAP got 47 per cent, BJP 37 per cent and Congress 11 per cent votes," the complaint said.It said such calls are a clear violation of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and the Model Code of Conduct, and also violate the 48 hours campaigning prohibition.Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and will see a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and the AAP on all the seven seats. The Crime Branch is already investigating another case where people had received calls claiming that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. PTI SLB RT