Families of three killed in 'fake' encounters demand probe into role of top cops, politicians

Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The family members of three men killed in alleged fake encounters by the Gujarat Police between 2002 to 2006 Wednesday demanded investigation into the role of senior police officers and politicians of that time.They said the Justice H S Bedi committee appointed by the Supreme Court did not investigate the role of senior police officers and top political leaders of the time. They said the apex court should direct the committee to probe the role of the top political leaders.The committee, which investigated 17 alleged fakeencounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006, has recommendedprosecution of police officials in three cases.In its final report filed in the Supreme Court,Justice Bedi said Sameer Khan, Kasam Jafar and Haji Ismailwere prima facie killed in fake encounters.It indicted nine police officials, including threeinspector-rank officers, in the three cases. However, it hasnot recommended prosecution of any IPS officer or politician.Appearing before the media, family members of thethree victims said the report did not probe the role of seniorpolice officers and politicians.Sarfaraz Khan, Sameer Khan's father, said, "We respectthe probe report but demand that the Supreme Court direct Justice Bedi to further investigate the roles of senior policeofficers and politicians."Relatives of others two victims echoed the demand.The relatives of two of the victims, who wereoffered Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh by the committee, said themoney was too little and sought Rs 1 crore in compensation."I have five children and we have been fighting forjustice for last thirteen years. Who would take care of mychildren? Had they (top politicians) wanted, the police officerscould have been punished," said Jafar's wife Mariam Bibi.Her husband was killed by the police when he was onpilgrimage to Mehsana from Ahmedabad and the family, which lived in Mumbai, was handed the body after seven days, she said. "I need more compensation for the murder. Rs 1 crore is what we demand," she said.Grandson of Haji Ismael, Mehrab, said his fatherand grandfather were abducted by police in the presence of a senior IPS officer from Lonavala. His grandfather was killed in Umargam."We want justice for my grandfather. I am here torequest Supreme Court to direct Justice Bedi to investigatethe case in depth," said Mehrab, who lives in Mumbai.Lawyer Anand Yagnik said the report is not acceptableto the family members of the victims who will be approachingthe Supreme Court which is hearing the case.