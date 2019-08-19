Family attacked in Delhi's Preet Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Seven members of a family, including five women, were allegedly attacked by a group of men in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Thursday at around 10 pm. The accused men barged into the victim's house and beat the family members, the police said. "The victims approached police and informed about the incident, following which a case was registered on Friday. Police found that the three men got into a fight with a 63-year-old man and later assaulted him and his family. We have arrested one of the accused," said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). The elderly man, a vegetable vendor, filed a complaint at Preet Vihar police station on Friday where he stated that he had gone to a nearby shop to buy something when a man, who was drunk at that time, abused him. The vendor alleged that when he and his daughter, who was standing outside the house, objected, the accused assaulted her. He said two friends of the accused also joined him in the act. The vendor has seven daughters and one son. The accused men allegedly hit the vendor, his wife and his children, including his four daughters. Police have registered a case against them under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 448 (house-trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention), the DCP said. The vendor's son came outside the house to rescue them but he was also assaulted. "We closed the door after being assaulted by them to save our lives," the vendor said. Police are investigating and verifying all claims made by the victims. Reports of medical examination, which was conducted at Hedgewar hospital, are awaited, they said. PTI NIT CK